《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Pension commission a ‘circus’: teachers’ group
By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter
The Pension Reform Commission has degenerated into a circus of political showmanship, the National Federation of Teachers’ Unions said yesterday, announcing its withdrawal.
“We do not deny that past meetings of the commission have helped bring transparency to related information, but we do not see how it has been able to promote more accurate information or improve social harmony,” union president Chang Hsu-cheng （張旭政） said, adding that the commission had degenerated into “political theater” as Vice President Chen Chien-jen （陳建仁） failed to restrain false remarks.
Chen chairs the commission, which President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） asked to search for a consensus on pension reform among interest groups prior to a National Affairs Conference.
“Because commission meetings are filled with inappropriate comments and false information, it has only served to create greater conflict and unease in society,” Chang said. “We do not have any expectations or hopes for what the commission will be able to achieve as it moves into substantial discussion.”
Union deputy secretary-general Luo De-shui （羅德水） accused the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） of failing to present and defend a framework for pension reform, including moving to swiftly target pension “fat cats,” while promising to exempt relatively poor pensioners from benefit cuts.
“The DPP has created a situation in which we are forced into an arduous and thankless role and end up being doubted by our members,” he said, adding that his organization’s efforts to promote moderate reform had caused it to be “smeared” by competing unions.
His union — which did not support the massive protest against pension reform by former government employees in Taipei on Saturday last week — has attracted criticism from the National Federation of Education Unions, which has accused it of “selling out” teachers’ interests for advocating that retirees be required to catch up on some pension fund payments to help restore fund solvency.
The teachers’ group maintains that years of overly low contribution rates are a key reason the fund is facing bankruptcy and merit some “make-up” payments, while the education group maintains that government pension promises carry legal weight that should exempt current and retired teachers from ex post facto changes.
Lo said that his union would continue to participate in local “expanded meetings” and the National Affairs Conference on pension reform.
National Federation of Education Unions deputy president Peng Ju-yu （彭如玉） expressed “deep regret,” accusing the teachers’ group of “giving up halfway.”
Her organization would “fight to the end,” Peng said.
“Even if the process of finding consensus is extremely difficult, that is what a democratic society is all about,” she said, accusing the teachers’ group of withdrawing to avoid attracting criticism.
Taiwan Higher Education Union director Liou You-syue （劉侑學）, who represents the group at commission meetings, said that while some commission discussions had proved inefficient and were affected by personal attacks, his organization would continue to participate to ensure representation in the commission’s final compilation of member views.
“My guess is that the commission will wrap up within a month,” he said. “Getting our views in [the final commission report] will give us a prominence that would be impossible if we just held news conferences or met privately with legislators.”
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 26歲女星罹癌過世 扛債人生解脫了！
- 南投鳳梨酥強強滾 董座：不接中國團客沒影響
- 「鄭氏姊妹」抵港 冰山融化展親和
- 強降雨 市區路變河 楠西土石流
- 邁向百年老店 募集商家大改造
- 人類和機器人發展親密關係 學者：應小心翼翼
- 殘忍去貓爪 喵星人斷掌像被「截肢」！
- 美網》錦織圭屠重砲 8強戰遇穆雷
- 《台股青紅燈》台灣最醜的風景也是人
- 邱毅質疑假學歷追老婆 楊偉中：陳以真不是白癡
- 全教總 今退出年金改革委員會
- 微創矯正長短趾 她終於敢穿涼鞋
- MP阿翔彌補愛妻 度假專屬神攝手
- 野火竄燒猛烈 西葡兩國數千消防員灌救
- 斗六殺到竹山持槍擄人 警：前議員子並無涉案
- SKE48超親民抵港 握手飛吻樣樣來
- 新壽讓出中國轉投資主導權
- 中秋連假接駁 合歡山客運不打烊
- 烤肉用蔬菜價格親民 文蛤、牡蠣小漲
- 咬了警察一口 男判賠8萬元
- 國民黨一年人事費14億 民進黨7.6倍
- 〈生活停看聽〉幫老爸減重 全家一起來
- 女老師校園墜樓不治 原因待查
- 一滴血速驗茲卡 也能檢測登革熱／台灣研發團隊獲美國百萬美元獎金
- 長照推大聯盟 出院就能銜接復健
- 金蘭家族內鬥 前董座吞近億被訴
- 挺產銷履歷 百位青農響應溯源制度
- 坪林茶博館整建 學生用畫做記錄
- 美體褲消耗卡路里騙很大 momo購物遭罰180萬
- 營養均衡不過量 糖尿病患也能吃月餅
- iPhone 7 傳16日開賣
- 中職》當年曼尼效益 他認為對中職幫助很大
- 《江文也之夜》 獻奧運得獎金曲
- 〈家庭診療室〉對異性朋友太體貼 女友實在看不下
- 台東原味封仔餅 紅紙一捆逾80年
- 大里慰獨老 企業送月餅給偏鄉童
- 三高+三好 「桃園半馬」吸引國手
- 少女偷開名車載友 友掰「家人在二殯」
- 馮明珠受聘北京故宮顧問 故宮認不違法
- 外國爸爸這樣帶小孩 畫面讓人笑翻
- 樂陞董座許金龍轉列被告 當庭嚎啕大哭
- iPhone 7／iPhone 7 Plus 台灣價格確認！
- 台灣列 iPhone 7 首波名單！9／16 正式發售！
- iPhone 7 取消耳機孔！AirPods 無線耳機登場！
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Pension commission a ‘circus’: teachers’ group
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email