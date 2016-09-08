《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Fubon set to take over EDA Rhinos
DONE DEAL: The baseball club is likely to be relocated from Kaohsiung to the Taipei area, with fans speculating that the EDA Rhinos will become the Fubon Dragons
By Jason Pan / Staff reporter
Fubon Financial Holding Co yesterday ended months of speculation by announcing that it is to take over the EDA Rhinos baseball club in a NT$280 million （US$8.96 million） deal, reportedly moving the team to the Taipei area.
Fubon Sports & Entertainment Co president Chris Tsai （蔡承儒） signed a memorandum of understanding with EDA Sports and Entertainment Co chairman Yang Sen-lung （楊森隆） at a ceremony in Taipei, with Chinese Professional Baseball League （CPBL） commissioner John Wu （吳志揚） in attendance.
“We hope to turn baseball and basketball into a part of everyday life for Taiwanese,” Tsai said. “The more we put into it, the more we can get out of it. If the ball club is well run, we can get reciprocal benefits and return on our investment from sports fans.”
“I have watched baseball since my childhood. In this country, it’s a habit to watch Taiwanese baseball,” he said. “This is a dream come true for me and the same for the elderly members of my family.”
Tsai said he is prepared to invest money rather than turning a profit in the short term, “but I hope to minimize the financial losses and have a target of three to five year, or even seven years, before we can turn a profit. I know that other ball clubs had been operating for a long time before they gained some financial benefits.”
The move is seen as a big boost to the standing and financial health of the CPBL, which has had to overcome crises in the past, with ball clubs going out of business, dwindling revenue, declining fan interest and game-fixing scandals, but has been experiencing an upswing in fortunes in the past few years.
Sports fans and government officials have called on the CPBL to expand from four to six teams, as the current format limits its operations. The other three teams are the Uni-President Lions, the Lamigo Monkeys and Brothers Baseball Club.
The league and the other clubs have all given their blessing to the transition in ownership from Kaohsiung-based E-United Group to Fubon Financial, which is controlled by the Tsai family, whose vast business empire also includes Lin Yuan Group and Cathay Financial Holding Co.
E-United Group announced it was putting the EDA Rhinos up for sale in June, with group owner Lin Yi-shou （林義守） saying that the team had not performed up to expectations and he had decided that he was losing too much money.
“I spent more than NT$100 million on the team, but the players did not take the game seriously and put in poor performances,” Lin was quoted as saying at the time.
The change in ownership will likely mean the club will move north, as Fubon Financial is headquartered in Taipei, with reports suggesting the Tsai family will base the team at the Sinjhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei City or at the Tianmu Baseball Stadium.
Tsai reportedly denied that the team would be renamed the Fubon Bulls and since he has professed to have been a fan of the now-defunct Weichuan Dragons, who were CPBL champions from 1997 to 1999, some fans have speculated he may be considering the name “Fubon Dragons.”
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
-
CPBL commissioner John Wu, center, looks on as Fubon Sports and Entertainment Co president Chris Tsai, second left, shakes hands with EDA Sports and Entertainment Co chairman Yang Sen-lung, second right, after signing a memorandum of understanding to take over the EDA Rhinos baseball team in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 26歲女星罹癌過世 扛債人生解脫了！
- 南投鳳梨酥強強滾 董座：不接中國團客沒影響
- 「鄭氏姊妹」抵港 冰山融化展親和
- 強降雨 市區路變河 楠西土石流
- 邁向百年老店 募集商家大改造
- 人類和機器人發展親密關係 學者：應小心翼翼
- 殘忍去貓爪 喵星人斷掌像被「截肢」！
- 美網》錦織圭屠重砲 8強戰遇穆雷
- 《台股青紅燈》台灣最醜的風景也是人
- 邱毅質疑假學歷追老婆 楊偉中：陳以真不是白癡
- 全教總 今退出年金改革委員會
- 微創矯正長短趾 她終於敢穿涼鞋
- MP阿翔彌補愛妻 度假專屬神攝手
- 野火竄燒猛烈 西葡兩國數千消防員灌救
- 斗六殺到竹山持槍擄人 警：前議員子並無涉案
- SKE48超親民抵港 握手飛吻樣樣來
- 新壽讓出中國轉投資主導權
- 中秋連假接駁 合歡山客運不打烊
- 烤肉用蔬菜價格親民 文蛤、牡蠣小漲
- 咬了警察一口 男判賠8萬元
- 國民黨一年人事費14億 民進黨7.6倍
- 〈生活停看聽〉幫老爸減重 全家一起來
- 女老師校園墜樓不治 原因待查
- 一滴血速驗茲卡 也能檢測登革熱／台灣研發團隊獲美國百萬美元獎金
- 長照推大聯盟 出院就能銜接復健
- 金蘭家族內鬥 前董座吞近億被訴
- 挺產銷履歷 百位青農響應溯源制度
- 坪林茶博館整建 學生用畫做記錄
- 美體褲消耗卡路里騙很大 momo購物遭罰180萬
- 營養均衡不過量 糖尿病患也能吃月餅
- iPhone 7 傳16日開賣
- 中職》當年曼尼效益 他認為對中職幫助很大
- 《江文也之夜》 獻奧運得獎金曲
- 〈家庭診療室〉對異性朋友太體貼 女友實在看不下
- 台東原味封仔餅 紅紙一捆逾80年
- 大里慰獨老 企業送月餅給偏鄉童
- 三高+三好 「桃園半馬」吸引國手
- 少女偷開名車載友 友掰「家人在二殯」
- 馮明珠受聘北京故宮顧問 故宮認不違法
- 外國爸爸這樣帶小孩 畫面讓人笑翻
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Fubon set to take over EDA Rhinos
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email