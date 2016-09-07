《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Alliance to push UN membership at event in NY
SEEKING A SEAT: Taiwan United Nations Alliance said that UN Resolution 2758 should not be a factor, as Chiang Kai-shek’s regime did not represent Taiwanese
By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter
Members of the Taiwan United Nations Alliance are to depart for the US on Friday to promote Taiwan’s membership in the UN ahead of the international body’s general assembly next week.
The alliance will stage a musical promotion event in front of UN headquarters in New York on Saturday next week to highlight Taiwan’s intention to join the organization and meet with US think tanks and politicians to seek support in the US Congress, alliance director Michael Tsai （蔡明憲） said yesterday.
The alliance is to post a letter to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and representatives to the UN to advocate the nation’s inclusion.
A poll by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation found that 84.8 percent of Taiwanese backed a UN bid, with the support holding at 83.2 percent if China expressed opposition, Tsai said.
“Such strong, non-partisan support is a legitimate reason for Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN,” he said.
Taiwan should not be subject to UN Resolution 2758, according to which the body “expelled forthwith the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek （蔣介石）” from the UN and its affiliated organizations, because Chiang’s regime did not represent Taiwan, Tsai said.
“Taiwanese were dragged along and have been international orphans for 45 years,” he said.
“Taiwan is one of the few nations that do not have UN membership. Even Palestine and the Holy See have an observer status at the UN. Taiwanese will remain forever as international orphans if our voice is not heard,” alliance secretary-general William Lo （羅榮光） said.
Lo said he was indignant when the WHO only sent a couple of officials to Taiwan two weeks after the nation was hit by the SARS outbreak, adding that Taiwan could not afford to be continually excluded from the international community.
The UN bid is part of the transitional justice that the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） administration is pushing, as it was an opinion stifled during Chiang’s totalitarian regime, Taiwan Society chairman Chang Yeh-sen （張葉森） said.
Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee （李大維）, who has said the government would not pursue UN membership, would lose support if he does not change his attitude, Chang added.
The government has to adopt a mild approach toward the UN bid due to international pressure, but non-governmental organizations can aggressively seek a seat at the UN, DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng （羅致政） said.
“We have to stand firm against China’s oppression and the greater the oppression, the more support the UN bid will have,” Lo said.
It is the best time for the nation to seek UN membership under the name of Taiwan, as the DPP has control of the legislature and the central government, while tensions between China and its neighbors is escalating, former Taiwan Solidarity Union legislator Chou Ni-an （周倪安） said.
At a private meeting with the alliance director, National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu （吳釗燮） pledged to assist the alliance and said Taiwan’s voice has to be heard, despite the international reality and Beijing’s intervention, Tsai said, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Overseas Community Affairs Council also promised to help.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 台中網友1張照片 成功救援200公里外基隆女生1命
- 放鳥徐乃麟、張小燕 翁滋蔓疑遭封殺
- 普鴻14日上興櫃 今年營收將優於去年
- 中客減少 政院鼓勵國旅緩衝
- 驅趕「霸道」水牛 「警察牛仔」好忙
- 恐怖！國3女放學遭擄1個多小時 強灌不明液體
- 美經濟若再陷衰退 Fed恐得降息至-2%
- 「九三遊行訴求是假議題」社民黨提三層年金改革
- 淘汰舊生迎新生 〈太平區長青學苑〉長者不平
- 普廷總統座車嚴重車禍 駕駛當場死亡
- 日本台裔參議員蓮舫 申請放棄中華民國國籍
- 房貸壓力仍重 雙北雙破50％
- 加拿大牛肉恢復進口 首批叩關查驗合格
- 放棄休假／海巡輪機長 潛海2分鐘離奇喪命
- 警撞昏婦肇逃 消失7小時才酒測
- 自小客、貨車牌 今起競標3天
- 王世堅：市府賠錢 一定轟柯下台
- 4成未售出 身障團體促銷月餅
- 日人氣男團驚爆雜交 搞大少女肚子不認帳
- 柯下令 北市府、學校餐宴禁食魚翅
- 討不回1萬8千元 消防員縱火
- 王心凌34歲 姚元浩陪夢幻慶生
- 涉力霸虛偽交易 王令楣背信罪起訴
- 證券行情表、證券表格
- 搶救24歲「小綿羊」 孝女只為念父愛
- 南應大開先導班課程 生稱「大補帖」
- 低壓帶持續影響 明日全台慎防局部豪大雨
- 在立院被K 郭芳煜︰想請情緒、收驚假
- 四湖王銘山打造鐵馬小勇士 獲友善校園獎
- 紀政談戴資穎 「選手有選擇武器的自由」
- 五月天演唱會助陣 高捷8月運量創紀錄
- 截肢後仍樂觀面對 英國男子用樂高打造義肢
- 缺解說設施 布袋濕地生態園區乏味
- 泳渡、登頂、單車環台 2年內達陣送機票
- 美國務院巡迴大使抵台 將推動台美婦權合作
- 萬兩黃金打造 湧蓮寺金觀音亮相
- 中職》網友發起連署 盼富邦續留葉君璋任總教練
- 自由廣場》〈金恒煒專欄〉星星們上街頭，爽！
- 從退學生到研究生 正妹人生逆轉勝
- 謝霆鋒生日急收工 原來..趕回家會王菲
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Alliance to push UN membership at event in NY
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email