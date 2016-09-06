《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Pensions must provide living expenses: SDP
INVERSE PYRAMID: Statistics show that the 260,000 retirees with benefits of more than NT$40,000 account for more than double the spending on any other bracket
By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter
National pension reform should consolidate different pension funds while guaranteeing minimum living expenses and putting a ceiling on payouts, the Social Democratic Party （SDP） said yesterday, announcing its pension reform plans as a national debate continues.
“It is time to stop the war of words, because we all have our ‘saliva’ on the subject. Anyone who is serious about supporting reform should put forth their plan,” SDP policy committee convener Fan Yun （范雲） said.
Fan criticized the organizers of Saturday’s protest by retired public-school teachers, civil servants and military personnel for stating that they support pension reform, while focusing on the “non-issue” of “dignity” instead of outlining specific proposals.
“The problem with pensions is that the difference across occupations is too huge, which is what creates hostility. Pension funds are going bankrupt because they are tied too closely to salaries rather than providing a minimum guarantee for retirees,” she said.
SDP convener Chen Shang-chih （陳尚志） said that national pension fund statistics show that spending is an inverse pyramid, with the 260,000 pensioners with monthly benefits of more than NT$40,000 accounting for more than double the spending on any other bracket, while 1.39 million retirees with benefits of less than NT$5,000 account for less than any other bracket.
“How can you expect someone to live on less than NT$10,000 [a month]?” Chen said, calling for a universal pension equal to basic living expenses to guarantee dignity for the elderly.
Based on 60 percent of average national spending per person, national basic living expenses are equal to about NT$12,000 a month, he said, adding that the government could provide all of the nation’s 3.3 million retirees with an NT$11,795 monthly pension if it were to allocate pension spending equally.
Fan added that the SDP’s plan would include a relative or absolute cap on benefits, citing both a possible 60 percent “replacement ratio” cap relative to salaries and an absolute cap equal to the average national wage.
“If you want to earn a larger pension, you can always invest in private insurance, but the government should not have to make that kind of guarantee,” Fan said, adding that the party’s plan would also eliminate the 18 percent interest rate accounts of former government employees.
Vice President Chen Chien-jen （陳建仁）, who chairs the Pension Reform Commission which President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） has charged with drafting new legislation, said last week that retired public-school and university teachers receive average monthly pensions of NT$68,025, retired civil servants receive NT$56,383 and military personnel receive NT$49,379.
In comparison, retired blue-collar workers （including most salaried private-sector workers） receive average monthly pensions of NT$16,179 from their Labor Insurance, while farmers receive an average of NT$17,223.
Those who receive a national pension, which serves as the de facto baseline pension for people such as the long-term unemployed who are excluded from other funds, receive an average of NT$3,628 a month.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 星期專訪》丁渝洲︰「用人」是領導者的核心工作
- 柯雅馨驚傳下半身燙傷 屁股到腳踝水泡全破
- 屏東印鑑數位化系統 9月上線啓用
- 金管會補破網 研議強化法遵措施
- 營造傳統》明道大學迎新生 「同舟共濟」
- 金管會將訂樂陞條款
- 夏威夷海域新魚種！ 這條魚命名大有來歷
- 【焦點評論】重建起步
- 看見不一樣的韓國─釜山近郊小旅行
- 《歐巴馬出席杭州G20》機場吵到賓館 中美官員差點打架
- 樂陞案破局 北檢：百尺竿頭負責人6月已離境
- 表哥性侵3年 13年後才曝光
- 工程勞務一起發包 議員質疑違反採購法
- 木椅砸到斷 男星扮狠路人嚇到報警
- 辰亦儒嚮往結婚 不學吳尊瞞婚
- 友善耕作拒農藥 吳晟復育芬芳土地
- 南拳媽媽玩「格雷」梗 彈頭見鐵粉噴淚
- 宏利人壽高球賽》 徐薇淩爆桿 掉到37
- 「像爸爸照顧」毒控少女陪睡
- 太平長青學苑要抽籤 長輩憂淘汰高喊要上課
- 轉匯風險高 國銀承作縮手
- 推崇孝親尊師 柯：清楚老師的辛酸
- 酒駕摔傷急診 色男摸護理師臀部
- 解密汪精衛政權 二戰日本記者遺稿將出版
- 淡水重建街登錄文化資產「聚落」 明年見分曉
- 環球科大智慧圖書館 手機可借書、自動切關燈
- 《自由廣場》問題在政策一直改
- 摸透對手心思 陽尚衛當英雄
- 42歲像阿嬤？ 假結婚被打槍
- 〈現代愛情觀〉佛系男的異想世界
- 泫雅口誤說中國 辣秀M字腿萌變皮卡丘
- 早產兒公益高爾夫 王建民實戰球衣67萬元賣出
- 好心有好報／護送陸龜回草叢 警意外查獲贓車
- 《自由廣場》國民黨本土化 起手架式不錯
- 藝人 正妹 三鐵「嬌」點
- 淡水福爾摩莎國際詩歌節 詩成通往世界之橋
- 威力彩頭獎摃龜、今彩539頭獎1注獨得
- 香港立法會選舉結果 學者：政治走向兩極化
- 〈國際現場〉惠普開價百億美元 出售軟體事業
- 彰化外海 魏明谷：打造「綠能沙烏地阿拉伯」
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Pensions must provide living expenses: SDP
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email