《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 KMT congress approves new policy platforms
ADAPTATION: The KMT’s Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu backed the changes aimed at adjusting the party’s strategy to its new place in the opposition, sources said
By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA
The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） national congress yesterday adopted new policy platforms that include enhancing the so-called “1992 consensus” on the basis of the Republic of China （ROC） Constitution and exploring possibilities for ending cross-strait hostility through the pursuit of a peace accord.
The congress, meeting at the Zhongshan Hall on Yangmingshan in Taipei, passed the platforms following a speech by KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu （洪秀柱）, who characterized the measures as necessary to combat the Democratic Progressive Party’s （DPP） “pro-independence party constitution” and “de-sinicization agenda.”
The amendments were drafted as a response to the January presidential and legislative elections and sources said Hung had backed the changes as a part of her reform package, meant to adjust the party’s strategy to its status as an opposition party with a legislative minority.
The master agenda is to carry out “honest reflections and bold reforms,” while the revised policy platform is to clarify the party line on issues encompassing diplomacy, cross-strait issues, democratization, economics, education and judicial affairs.
The party is to facilitate cross-strait exchanges and pursue a peace accord with China, while the “1992 consensus” is to be consolidated on the basis of the Constitution, it said.
However, unlike the platform adopted in July last year under then-KMT chairman Eric Chu （朱立倫）, in which the text clearly included “the 1992 consensus with ‘one China’ and each side having its own interpretation,” the platform passed yesterday left out “one China, with each side having its own interpretation.”
Former KMT lawmaker Su Chi （蘇起） in 2006 said that he had made up the term “1992 consensus” in 2000 when he was head of the Mainland Affairs Council.
The new platform said the KMT would “exercise initiatives to explore the possibility to end cross-strait hostilities” via a peace agreement, and ensure the welfare of Taiwanese by “playing an institutionalized role” in promoting peace.
KMT Legislator Wang Jin-pyng （王金平）, the former legislative speaker, said before the congress that the inclusion of a peace accord would offer Taiwanese and the government a vision and a potential option, which everyone can discuss and build a consensus upon.
A survey carried out by the party showed that 51.5 percent of respondents approved of the new policy platform, while 20.2 percent were opposed to it, KMT Central Policy Committee director Alex Tsai （蔡正元） said.
However, former vice president Wu Den-yih （吳敦義） said before the congress: “I always insist that the words ‘1992 consensus’ must never be separated from the words, ‘one China, with each side having its own interpretation.’”
KMT Youth League head and Central Standing Committee member Hsiao Ching-yan （蕭敬嚴） also dissented over the omission of the phrase, saying the new version “pandered to an even smaller minority of the voting population.”
The platform did not represent a significant shift in the party’s cross-strait agenda, KMT Culture and Communications Committee director Chow Chi-wai （周志偉） said, adding that it is a continuation of former president Ma Ying-jeou’s （馬英九） policy of maintaining the “status quo.”
Hung, in her address to the congress, took aim at the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations （政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例）, saying the KMT politicians who are willing to concede on the issue are mistaken.
The KMT’s failure to contest the issue will be construed as a “tacit admission” that the assets are “an abyss of sins,” Hung said, adding that the party merely seeks “fair treatment” in the handling of assets that “made Taiwan great” and “are absolutely not the party’s original sin or shameful in any way.”
The assets issue is a result of the DPP’s “power-grabbing and belligerent nature” that has not changed since it took power, and is an act that “radicalized hatred” against the KMT, resembling a “politically motivated purge,” she said, reiterating that the act is a “betrayal of democracy and the rule of law” and “the shame of Taiwanese democracy.”
Hung said former president Chiang Ching-kuo （蔣經國） was an example of “pragmatism and selflessness” that party members must “thoroughly educate themselves in,” adding that the “Chiang Ching-kuo path” will lead to the restoration of public trust in the KMT and its return to power.
Although the KMT has made errors that need to be corrected, its hard work made contributions to the nation that did full justice to the land and its people, Hung said, adding that the ROC is “the most precious party asset” that the KMT brought to the people of Taiwan.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 國安局擬花2500萬 買全防彈總統座車
- U18》日本強投壓制 台灣1分差亞軍作收
- U18》日本致勝分奪MVP 「虎弟」姜白虎拿全壘打王
- 美要禁抗菌成分 消基會:宜限用非禁用
- 陳建仁抵羅馬 出席德蕾莎封聖典禮
- 龍潭送聖蹟 重現客家三獻禮
- 又見黑心醬料 已流入北部小吃店
- 自由廣場》月薪780到所得替代率102%
- 海角七號舞台劇選角 上百人挑9位
- 不等明年 吳總：陳琥本季上一軍
- U18 Live》台灣1分惜敗 亞青賽奪亞軍
- 黃品源情歌獻前妻 唱回往日情
- 女大生搶修學分 盼提前畢業拚家計
- 中職Live》終止義大3連勝 統一笑納下半季第20勝
- 《美網》喬帥又收退賽禮 輕鬆晉16強
- 《美網》台將雙打出局 大小詹拚混雙
- 【愛讀書】 《護家盟不萌？》
- 口湖鄉長補選11日投票 賴清德站台挺林哲凌
- 《小野馬來囉》泫雅摘墨鏡「照」顧粉絲 怕腫喝水裹腹
- 法國華人再示威 抗議張朝林遭毆打斃命
- 有機黑豆遇雨 號召採收志工
- 核一廢料存無人島 9月底報告出爐
- 小繆思 有害動物
- 騎老鐵馬叫賣饅頭 眷村味再現
- NBA》魏斯布魯克狂丟簽名球 High翻信義區球場
- 花蓮吉安車禍 釀2屍3命慘劇
- 「小野馬」泫雅獻貼臉、抱抱 甜奔納豆烤肉店慶功
- 忠孝橋匝道通車 拓寬為9線道
- 客語童詩賽》國小姊妹花 雙雙獲獎
- 小英與執政團隊聚首研議 籲鞭策自己加快腳步
- 陳沂挺古小偉 勇敢為同志發聲
- 義大轉賣後...輝全籲維持徐總日
- 中市府通知地籍重測 測量公司誤用嘉義縣府信封
- 登台當教頭 豪神籃網活招牌
- 中國搜刮戰略油田 西方國家警戒
- 連續豪大雨 白河水庫洩洪、南化水庫自然溢流
- 防歹徒入校園 新北市啟動護童專案
- 竹縣3日式木造警所獲保存 另覓地建新廳舍
- （影音）偉晉靠《終極》 獲力量 那維勳墨鏡遮淚眼
- 台塑化汽柴油 本週降5角
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 KMT congress approves new policy platforms
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email