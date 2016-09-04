| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 New method to speed up diagnosis of tuberculosis

2016-09-04  03:00

CUMBERSOME: The traditional way of testing for the disease is done manually, can take up to 20 minutes and has a large margin of error, a researcher said

By Hung Ting-hung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Taiwanese research team said that it has developed a method to automatically test sputum cultures to increase tuberculosis detection rates while cutting the time needed for testing.

The method, developed by the team led by Kaohsiung Normal University professor Lin Yu-sen （林裕森）, was awarded first place in the Taiwan leg of the third Tech Plan Grand Prix event organized by Japan and is to participate in the finals in Tokyo on Saturday.

The method allows doctors to perform automatic microscopic examination of a sputum culture in three minutes, the team said, adding that the system has a detection accuracy of more than 90 percent.

The sputum culture test is done manually, Lin said, adding that the process can take up to 20 minutes and has a large margin of error.

Japan achieved 50 percent detection accuracy, which is still far less than the WHO’s 60 to 90 percent, he added.

There are numerous reasons for low detection rates of tuberculosis bacteria in sputum samples, but the primary causes are a lack of time and the time between the collection and examination of a sample, Lin said, adding that due to these factors, diagnosis has been done by examining slides under a microscope.

Despite research by numerous nations, scientists had failed to develop a system that could automatically examine samples until now, Lin said.

The research team has completed the system’s hardware development and is looking into ways to commercialize its results, he added.

Lin said the majority of tuberculosis outbreaks happen in developing nations, with Africa, India, China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Philippines having the worst outbreaks.

Citing Ministry of Health and Welfare data from 2013, Lin said that the number of tuberculosis patients around the world increased by about 860,000 from the previous year, adding that more than 1.3 million people die from tuberculosis every year.

In 2013, there were 12,000 tuberculosis cases and 626 deaths caused by the disease in Taiwan, Lin added.

The new method is a positive development, as it is difficult to increase detection rates of tuberculosis bacteria through manual methods, Kaohsiung City Government’s Department of Health Director Huang Chih-chung （黃志中） said.

It will greatly help tuberculosis prevention and clinical treatment if it delivers what it promises, Huang said, adding that the method would still need to be inspected and licensed by the ministry before it could be commercialized.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

  • From left, Kaohsiung Normal University students Lin Da-yu, Huang Fan-chen and professor Lin Yu-sen, pose for a picture in an undated photograph. Photo provided by Lin Yu-sen

    From left, Kaohsiung Normal University students Lin Da-yu, Huang Fan-chen and professor Lin Yu-sen, pose for a picture in an undated photograph. Photo provided by Lin Yu-sen

