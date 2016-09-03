| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
國內大廠推出以玻璃製成的安心奶瓶 小週末時間 直擊「恬」心名模
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Perng Fai-nan retains top-tier rank

2016-09-03  03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Central bank Governor Perng Fai-nan （彭淮南） was named among the world’s top-tier central bankers by New York-based Global Finance Magazine, the only person in the global banking industry to hold that ranking for 13 consecutive years.

According to the latest “Central Banker Report Cards” released by Global Finance on Thursday, Perng retained a “Grade A” ranking on the basis of his efforts over the past year to control inflation, boost the economy, stabilize the foreign-exchange rate and manage interest rates.

The Central Banker Report Cards, which have been published annually since 1994, grade the central bank governors of about 75 nations and the EU on a scale from “A” to “F.”

Perng was among eight central bankers to be given an “A,” the others being Karnit Flug of Israel, Riad Salame of Lebanon, Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos of Paraguay, Julio Velarde Flores of Peru, Amando Tetangco Jr of the Philippines, Elvira Nabiullina of Russia and Mark Carney of the UK.

In the Global Finance report, US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen retained a “Grade A-minus” ranking for the second consecutive year, while European Central Bank President Mario Draghi dropped from “A” to “B-plus.”

People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan （周小川） received a “C” for the second consecutive year, while Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda got a “B” for the second time in row.

“Central bankers today are tackling unprecedented challenges from political upheavals and low commodity prices as well as employment rates that remain weak despite record-low interest rates,” Global Finance publisher and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo said in a statement.

“Wise monetary policy can mitigate the negative impacts of political and economic change, but requires stiff resolve to navigate competing interests and visions,” he said.

“As these scores demonstrate, some central bankers are more constrained by circumstance than others, while some have shown remarkable agility in driving policy,” he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Central bank Governor Perng Fai-nan speaks at a news conference in Taipei on June 30. Photo: Lo Pei-der, Taipei Times

    Central bank Governor Perng Fai-nan speaks at a news conference in Taipei on June 30. Photo: Lo Pei-der, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
瘋！寶可夢登台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
便當菜‧鳳梨醬鱈魚
焗烤蔬菜番茄
新鮮米挑選訣竅
微波迷思大破解
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Perng Fai-nan retains top-tier rank


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年9月3日‧星期六‧丙申年八月初三日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.