《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Perng Fai-nan retains top-tier rank
/ Staff writer, with CNA
Central bank Governor Perng Fai-nan （彭淮南） was named among the world’s top-tier central bankers by New York-based Global Finance Magazine, the only person in the global banking industry to hold that ranking for 13 consecutive years.
According to the latest “Central Banker Report Cards” released by Global Finance on Thursday, Perng retained a “Grade A” ranking on the basis of his efforts over the past year to control inflation, boost the economy, stabilize the foreign-exchange rate and manage interest rates.
The Central Banker Report Cards, which have been published annually since 1994, grade the central bank governors of about 75 nations and the EU on a scale from “A” to “F.”
Perng was among eight central bankers to be given an “A,” the others being Karnit Flug of Israel, Riad Salame of Lebanon, Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos of Paraguay, Julio Velarde Flores of Peru, Amando Tetangco Jr of the Philippines, Elvira Nabiullina of Russia and Mark Carney of the UK.
In the Global Finance report, US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen retained a “Grade A-minus” ranking for the second consecutive year, while European Central Bank President Mario Draghi dropped from “A” to “B-plus.”
People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan （周小川） received a “C” for the second consecutive year, while Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda got a “B” for the second time in row.
“Central bankers today are tackling unprecedented challenges from political upheavals and low commodity prices as well as employment rates that remain weak despite record-low interest rates,” Global Finance publisher and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo said in a statement.
“Wise monetary policy can mitigate the negative impacts of political and economic change, but requires stiff resolve to navigate competing interests and visions,” he said.
“As these scores demonstrate, some central bankers are more constrained by circumstance than others, while some have shown remarkable agility in driving policy,” he added.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- U18》一壘審搶戲誤判 台灣12：6氣走南韓
- 畸戀10年…累了 女駕賓士攜兒女燒炭
- 抗議總統連任 加彭陷入暴亂
- 辜寬敏想當年：田弘茂開車載我搞台獨
- 無鉛交趾陶 兄弟檔製茶具、碗盤
- 中元普度以功代金 善款創新高
- 長租公園設硬體 新北議員促清查
- 挑文旦撇步 正三角形、表皮光滑
- 五都8月房屋交易衰退 北市桃園各減近3成
- Note 7電池爆炸 三星臉綠
- 豬哥亮暴瘦住院 健康拉警報
- 大武崙砲台停車場改造 將飄咖啡香
- 全台唯一珠寶系 大漢吸引中生就讀
- 台無茲卡本土病例 應加強入境篩檢
- 中信女子公開賽》一洞打爆 盧曉晴掉出前段班
- 翔絮芭蕾舞團 讓法國看見台灣
- 《中英對照讀新聞》Ginsburg Is Horrified By Possible Donald Trump Presidency 川普可能當總統 金斯伯格嚇壞了
- 高雄大雨下不停 應變中心提升二級開設
- 秋節疏運 國道夜間免收費
- 何潤東大婚被拱做人 鵰嫂燦笑自爆很滿意
- 公車進校園 3路線正式上路
- 藍營批房屋稅找小民開刀 南市府：不應譁眾取寵
- 山佳百件珍貴文物 18日展出
- 即食珍珠熱銷 台灣吃得到了
- 微散文 正常了
- 張清芳兩頭燒 談老公病況淚崩
- 《百變天后 靚顏嫩步》泰勒絲‧保持嘴唇濕潤
- 到底是地瓜還雞腿？ 這張照片引來網友笑議...
- 雙北市新案議價擴大 85折砍起
- 八里又見紅火蟻 農家被咬全身疤
- 烏茲別克政府宣布 卡立莫夫總統辭世
- 12號颱風南修生成 朝日本去
- 謝傷退對決破局 雙詹首輪又遇雨
- OPEC會前 沙國表示不增產
- 外媒：烏茲別克官方證實 總統卡里莫夫辭世
- 門神卸戰袍 呂昆錡當「傳人」
- 奧運金、銅女「舉」人 永慶盃將領跑
- 持悠遊卡、一卡通 停車打8折
- 法網新后穆古魯莎 美網次輪止步
- 《問題肌膚Q&A》保濕篇
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Perng Fai-nan retains top-tier rank
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email