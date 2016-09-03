《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Premier vows no alteration of nuclear plans
‘NO PROBLEM’: Lin Chuan said that several options are available to ensure a stable supply of electricity as the closures of plants in New Taipei City draw near
/ Staff writer, with CNA
The government will not extend the operating life of two of the nation’s nuclear power plants, Premier Lin Chuan （林全） said yesterday, while promising that electricity supply would remain stable.
During a visit to the Taipower Exhibit Center to meet with residents of New Taipei City — where the two plants are — to discuss issues such as dealing with nuclear waste, Lin said that the Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant in Shihmen District （石門） and the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in Wanli District （萬里） would be phased out according to the government’s schedule.
According to the schedule, the No. 1 reactor at the Jinshan plant is to shut down on Dec. 5, 2018, followed by the phasing out of the No. 2 reactor on July 15, 2019; and the Guosheng plant’s No. 1 and No. 2 reactors are to end operations on Dec. 27, 2021, and March 14, 2023, respectively.
Lin sparked controversy in June when he said consideration should be given to restarting the first reactor at the Jinshan plant to ensure electricity supply during the peak summer season.
Lin yesterday said that one of the two reactors at each plant are already out of service and the government is pushing to transform the nation’s power supply structure.
He said that several options are available to ensure a stable supply of electricity.
“Currently, there does not seem to be a problem,” he said.
The first reactor at the Jinshan facility has been suspended since December 2014 after it underwent major maintenance. One of the reactors at the Guosheng plant has been out of service since April, when it also underwent major maintenance, but encountered a glitch in its electrical system.
Taiwan has three active nuclear facilities.
According to the policy of President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） administration to create a nuclear-free homeland, Taiwan’s three operational plants are scheduled to be decommissioned by 2025, while the nearly completed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in Gongliao District （貢寮）, New Taipei City, is to remain mothballed.
Nuclear power has traditionally accounted for nearly 20 percent of Taiwan’s electricity production, raising questions about what will replace it when it is phased out.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- U18》一壘審搶戲誤判 台灣12：6氣走南韓
- 畸戀10年…累了 女駕賓士攜兒女燒炭
- 抗議總統連任 加彭陷入暴亂
- 辜寬敏想當年：田弘茂開車載我搞台獨
- 無鉛交趾陶 兄弟檔製茶具、碗盤
- 中元普度以功代金 善款創新高
- 長租公園設硬體 新北議員促清查
- 挑文旦撇步 正三角形、表皮光滑
- 五都8月房屋交易衰退 北市桃園各減近3成
- Note 7電池爆炸 三星臉綠
- 豬哥亮暴瘦住院 健康拉警報
- 大武崙砲台停車場改造 將飄咖啡香
- 全台唯一珠寶系 大漢吸引中生就讀
- 台無茲卡本土病例 應加強入境篩檢
- 中信女子公開賽》一洞打爆 盧曉晴掉出前段班
- 翔絮芭蕾舞團 讓法國看見台灣
- 《中英對照讀新聞》Ginsburg Is Horrified By Possible Donald Trump Presidency 川普可能當總統 金斯伯格嚇壞了
- 高雄大雨下不停 應變中心提升二級開設
- 秋節疏運 國道夜間免收費
- 何潤東大婚被拱做人 鵰嫂燦笑自爆很滿意
- 公車進校園 3路線正式上路
- 藍營批房屋稅找小民開刀 南市府：不應譁眾取寵
- 山佳百件珍貴文物 18日展出
- 即食珍珠熱銷 台灣吃得到了
- 微散文 正常了
- 張清芳兩頭燒 談老公病況淚崩
- 《百變天后 靚顏嫩步》泰勒絲‧保持嘴唇濕潤
- 到底是地瓜還雞腿？ 這張照片引來網友笑議...
- 雙北市新案議價擴大 85折砍起
- 八里又見紅火蟻 農家被咬全身疤
- 烏茲別克政府宣布 卡立莫夫總統辭世
- 12號颱風南修生成 朝日本去
- 謝傷退對決破局 雙詹首輪又遇雨
- OPEC會前 沙國表示不增產
- 外媒：烏茲別克官方證實 總統卡里莫夫辭世
- 門神卸戰袍 呂昆錡當「傳人」
- 奧運金、銅女「舉」人 永慶盃將領跑
- 持悠遊卡、一卡通 停車打8折
- 法網新后穆古魯莎 美網次輪止步
- 《問題肌膚Q&A》保濕篇
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Premier vows no alteration of nuclear plans
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email