| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
國內大廠推出以玻璃製成的安心奶瓶 小週末時間 直擊「恬」心名模
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Tsai courts military on pension reform

2016-09-03  03:00

‘STIGMA’: While stressing the need for reform, the president said she would not turn a blind eye to attempts to mock or blame the military as the source of all problems

/ Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） yesterday pledged that the government would give special consideration to military personnel as it pursues pension reform, and would not tolerate any attempts to stigmatize the military.

Speaking at an event to mark Armed Forces Day today, Tsai urged the military to take the reforms in stride, saying that the problems in the current pension system have developed over time and if they are not addressed, they would affect the future of military retirees.

The problems escalated because past governments did not have the courage to tackle pension reform, Tsai said, adding that blame should not be placed on any single individual or occupation.

She said pension reform is not an easy task, because it requires discussions between the government and each category of workers to address their particular concerns.

The military, for example, tends to have a short service period, early retirement and a high turnover rate, Tsai said.

The government will take these factors into consideration in its pension reform plans, she said.

The president added that she would not turn a blind eye to any attempts to stigmatize or mock the military.

She was referring to complaints by retired public servants that they are often depicted as enjoying lucrative retirement benefits and are blamed for the problems in the pension system.

An alliance of retired and active military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers is planning to take to the streets today to protest against what it called “stigmatization” of public-sector pensioners.

Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi （陳中吉） said it is not appropriate for active military personnel to take part in the protest.

However, the ministry will not set out to determine whether any active personnel join the protest, and any penalties will depend on the demonstrators’ behavior during the protest, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • President Tsai Ing-wen, center, shakes hands with soldier Yu Ya-chien at a commendation event in Taipei yesterday ahead of Armed Forces Day. Photo: CNA

    President Tsai Ing-wen, center, shakes hands with soldier Yu Ya-chien at a commendation event in Taipei yesterday ahead of Armed Forces Day. Photo: CNA

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
瘋！寶可夢登台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
便當菜‧鳳梨醬鱈魚
焗烤蔬菜番茄
新鮮米挑選訣竅
微波迷思大破解
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Tsai courts military on pension reform


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年9月3日‧星期六‧丙申年八月初三日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.