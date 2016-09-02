《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 YouBike offers free rental after operational failure
SOFTWARE GLITCH: The offer applies to users in six cities and counties that were affected after a software update resulted in a system breakdown on Wednesday
/ Staff writer, with CNA
YouBike rentals will be free of charge for the first hour of usage today and tomorrow to compensate for the suspension of the public bicycle-sharing system’s services on Wednesday, the company said.
The offer will be available to users in the six cities and counties affected by the suspension — Taipei, New Taipei City, Hsinchu, Taoyuan, Taichung and Changhua.
The normal rental fee will take effect after an hour of usage, the company said.
As of 10am yesterday, 476 YouBike rental stations in the nation, including 291 in Taipei and New Taipei City, resumed operations, as a glitch in the system was being repaired, the company said.
The company said it would issue updates via its Web site and mobile app on the progress of repairs.
Users are advised to check in advance to see which bike stations are operational, the company said.
The glitch, caused by software damage during a system update, resulted in the malfunction of 17,317 rental stations in six counties and cities where 140,000 people regularly use YouBike, including about 100,000 in the Greater Taipei area.
Meanwhile, the company said it has revised its regulations to make it easier for YouBike users participating in an event called “Love Yourself, Love the Earth, Ride YouBike Everyday,” to enter a lottery that offers various prizes.
The lottery was open to people who rented YouBikes at least 11 days in a month, but that has been changed to at least 10 days last month, the company said.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 自由廣場》看著兒子…兩個九三不上凱道的父親有話說
- 開會「姿勢不恭」 北韓副總理遭處決
- 集資網站募款 日本首間戰鬥民族女僕咖啡廳將開幕
- 劉思荻挑戰舞台劇 大談三角戀
- 這隻狗狗好可愛 看到路人就跟人家討抱抱
- 高雄10年種百萬顆樹計畫 小港先種1萬棵
- 仲介泰國代理孕母 夫妻檔緩刑
- 34台灣人涉詐騙 亞美尼亞境管
- 今夏少雨高溫 三芝地瓜特別好吃
- 兆豐案美國判決書披露！ 稱兆豐「積極參與洗錢」
- 韓進海運聲請破產 陽明、長榮恐遭波及
- 慢車道左側違停 嘉市忠孝路開鍘
- 台灣第1棒王泓逸 前3次打擊都上壘
- 英國手機性騷擾頻傳 3年內有2000名未成年者犯案
- 重返823戰地 老兵淚探排長墓
- 遭限制出境 2漁工闖5關離境
- LuLu化身金髮妞 自信燦笑撞臉張景嵐
- 籲國民黨體恤金融界 管碧玲：速啟動黨產申報
- 幼兒園旁溝渠掏空 苑裡公所規劃求解
- TCAC廚藝挑戰賽 弘光獲3金8銀21銅
- 崇佑印度子公司9/12開幕 訂單看到年底
- 稻作直接給付 柳營486農民登記
- 《南迴搞軌案更二審》李泰安及兩侄 判賠台鐵5096萬
- 【中西區206震損】文和街13戶重建 趕明年入厝過年
- 生命鬥士唐峰正 體驗新北社宅通用設計
- 我奧運團教練 返國後發燒腹瀉
- 顧立雄怒摃記者 王美花：有勸他要客氣點
- 男版唐立淇成藍正龍師弟
- 見正妹凍袂條 7旬翁公車站磨鳥
- 盜伐台中港公園龍柏 通緝犯被逮
- 中職》蔣智賢史上最快單季30轟 全壘打、打點聯盟第一
- 中年兒子淪毒蟲 辛苦賣菜繳罰金
- Selina Hebe送作堆 假想敵變麻吉
- 救選情？ 川普將訪墨西哥
- 控制器毀損 舊系統須逐柱修復
- 追污染源 稽查六輕、監測許厝分校雙管齊下
- 高中職勞動權益教育 9月上路
- 手機放廁所天花板「 少年狼」偷拍3個月
- 印尼女血汗賣淫 收4千實拿1千
- 小小黃擴至六縣市 創下交通奇蹟
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 YouBike offers free rental after operational failure
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email