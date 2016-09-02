| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Cabinet proposes raising percentage of social housing units for disadvantaged

2016-09-02  03:00

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The Executive Yuan yesterday tabled a draft amendment to the Housing Act （住宅法） to raise the percentage of social housing units reserved for disadvantaged households from 10 percent to 30 percent as part of the government’s pledge to build 200,000 social housing units in eight years.

The amendment is to triple the percentage of housing units reserved for 12 disadvantaged groups — including low-income households, people with disabilities, homeless people, senior citizens, Aborigines, disasters victims, parents with three or more children, domestic violence victims and people with HIV/AIDS — Deputy Minister of the Interior Hua Ching-chun （花敬群） said.

A certain number of social housing units in a given city are to be reserved for those who do not have a registered residency in the city to render assistance to those working away from home, especially young people, he said.

To boost the use of vacant private properties for social housing, long-term care and child care, the amendment grants tax exemptions to social housing landlords and managers, Hua said.

The amendment also stipulates three rental levels for different households according to their economic status.

“We used to adopt a fixed pricing scheme for social housing according to the principle of impartiality. However, true residential justice is to give different levels of assistance to different people, which also means a better use of government resources,” Hua said.

Although there are households in need of permanent government assistance, social housing is limited to a maximum of 12 years, he said.

While local governments are unable to promise permanent residency to disadvantaged households due to the limited supply of housing, the central government will try to assist those households in securing longer tenancies, he said.

Premier Lin Chuan （林全） said the amendment would build quality and barrier-free residential facilities to implement President Tsai Ing-wen’s （蔡英文） residential policy.

The amendment is a priority bill and is expected to clear the floor in the next legislative session, Lin said, calling for increased communication between the legislature and the Executive Yuan to speed up the process.

The amendment was finalized yesterday after weeks of discussion, overturning the Executive Yuan’s original plan to fix the percentage of reserved social housing units at 20 percent and axe the criteria for eligibility.

The Executive Yuan dropped the plan following a protest by housing rights activists on Thursday last week and a negotiation with the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） caucus on Monday.

Hua said the Executive Yuan agreed to the 30 percent reserve requirement in accordance with the DPP’s social welfare policy.

The eligibility criteria, which the Executive Yuan mulled dropping to prevent disadvantaged tenants from being labeled as such, are to be maintained to ensure tenancy rights, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Demonstrators call on the government to raise the percentage of social housing units reserved for disadvantaged households to 30 percent outside the Executive Yuan on Thursday last week. Photo: Huang Yao-cheng, Taipei Times

    Demonstrators call on the government to raise the percentage of social housing units reserved for disadvantaged households to 30 percent outside the Executive Yuan on Thursday last week. Photo: Huang Yao-cheng, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
瘋！寶可夢登台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
日式甜醬油燒肉
飄香荷葉飯
奇異果可以連皮吃？
塑膠容器注意事項
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Cabinet proposes raising percentage of social housing units for disadvantaged


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年9月2日‧星期五‧丙申年八月初二日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.