| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Mega Financial chairman Shiu resigns

2016-09-01  03:00

TAKING RESPONSIBILITY: The 64-year-old banker, who is currently visiting the US, is the first official to take blame for Mega Bank’s compliance failures at its US branch

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

State-run Mega Financial Holding Co （兆豐金控） chairman Shiu Kuang-si （徐光曦） yesterday tendered his resignation amid mounting criticism over alleged conflicts of interests in the aftermath of a compliance failure that occurred while he was president of Mega International Commercial Bank （兆豐銀行）.

Mega Financial is to call a board meeting today to elect an acting chairperson until the Ministry of Finance, the largest stakeholder in all state-run financial institutions, names a successor after approving Shiu’s departure.

Shiu, who assumed the Mega Financial chairmanship on Aug. 16, resigned one day after Premier Lin Chuan （林全） set up a supervisory panel to probe the breach of US money laundering rules by Mega Bank’s New York branch.

Mega Bank is the main subsidiary of Mega Financial.

“As the compliance failure took place during my term as Mega Bank president, my role to help is discredited with my supervisors also questioned,” Shiu said in his resignation letter.

Shiu said he would quit all positions at the state-run conglomerate and cancel trips to San Francisco to face a probe in Taiwan to protect his reputation.

The 64-year-old banker is currently on a visit to the US to inspect Mega Bank’s branches.

The resignation made Shiu the first official to take blame for the incident since the New York State Department of Financial Services on Aug. 19 fined Mega Bank’s local branch US$180 million.

Shiu voiced regret about the controversy, but dismissed charges that he is cleaning up a mess he helped create in 2012.

One day earlier, union workers at Mega Financial issued a letter asking Shiu to step down from his post while a probe is underway. However, union workers at Mega Bank disagreed, saying that Shiu should not be faulted because he left Mega Financial before US banking rules were changed last year.

Both unions called for changes to Mega Financial’s board of directors and those of its subsidiaries and affiliates, saying the boards tend to be packed with retired vice presidents or managers, weakening their oversight.

Deputy Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong （蘇建榮） said the ministry was surprised by Shiu’s resignation, but would respect and accept his wishes.

“Shiu tendered his resignation by fax [yesterday] morning before disclosing it in a stock exchange filing at 10am,” said Su, who earlier said he was not aware of the matter.

The ministry would not rule out shuffling all government-appointed directors in Mega Financial to strengthen their oversight and avoid compliance failures, Su said, adding that the ministry controls 10 board seats.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Mega Financial Holding Co chairman Shiu Kuang-si appears at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Aug. 23 to clarify his role in a breach of US money laundering rules by Mega International Commercial Bank’s New York branch. Photo: Huang Yao-cheng, Taipei Times

    Mega Financial Holding Co chairman Shiu Kuang-si appears at the Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Aug. 23 to clarify his role in a breach of US money laundering rules by Mega International Commercial Bank’s New York branch. Photo: Huang Yao-cheng, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
瘋！寶可夢登台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
旗魚片炒時蔬
日式燉蘿蔔
麵條怎麼煮才美味？
廚房用油4法則
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Mega Financial chairman Shiu resigns


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年9月1日‧星期四‧丙申年八月初一日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.