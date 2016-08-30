| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
不用猜了 蘋果公布iPhone 7在9月7日發表
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 US-based Global Taiwan Institute to open soon: sources

2016-08-30  03:00

By Nadia Tsao and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter in Washington, with Staff Writer

The Global Taiwan Institute （GTI）, a new research institute said to be the biggest US-based think tank focusing on Taiwan to date, is scheduled to open on Sept. 14, sources said.

The GTI has access to more than US$20 million and has paid US$3 million for its Dupont Circle, Washington, office, sources said, adding that the institute is to be made up of people from the US, Taiwan, Japan and Europe.

US Representatives Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Grace Meng, institute honorary chairman Wu Rong-i （吳榮義） and Formosa TV chairman Kou Pei-hung （郭倍宏） are to attend a founding event for the institute, they said.

The institute has received funding and support from influential figures, sources said, adding that its establishment is noteworthy at a time when Taiwanese independence advocate Koo Kwang-ming （辜寬敏） has announced the suspension of his Taipei-based Taiwan Brain Trust, which is expected to join the Ketagalan Foundation, an organization owned and operated by supporters of former president Chen Shui-bien （陳水扁）.

Former president Lee Teng-hui （李登輝） is to serve as the institute’s chief adviser and Wu as its honorary chairman, while 37 people are to serve as cofounders, including former Overseas Compatriot Affairs Commission chairwoman Chang Fu-mei （張富美）.

Each cofounder has contributed US$100,000 to the institute.

The institute’s board of advisers has 14 members and includes former American Institute in Taiwan director William Stanton, University of Miami professor of political science June Dreyer, University of Pennsylvania professor of history Arthur Waldron and former Congressional Research Service researcher Shirley Kan, the institute said.

The board of directors has 16 members who tend to be young professionals, including Twitch Interactive chief operating officer Kevin Lin （林士斌） and Lee Pei-yi （李佩宜）, 26, the youngest director on the board; the average age of its directors is 33, it said.

Chairman Robert Lai （賴義雄） said the institute is dedicated to bolstering Taiwan-US relations and supporting talented young Taiwanese-Americans.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
瘋！寶可夢登台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
超下飯‧三杯小卷
南瓜豆腐佐三杯醋
當季食材‧綠竹筍
正確用油觀念
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 US-based Global Taiwan Institute to open soon: sources


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年8月30日‧星期二‧丙申年七月廿八日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.