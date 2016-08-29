| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 China urged to rethink obstructionism

2016-08-29  03:00

‘NOTHING TO GAIN’: Beijing’s attempts to block Taipei’s participation at the WHO can risk the health of Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan, an article presented in Taipei said

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

An article presented at a forum in Taipei yesterday urged Beijing to reconsider its “outdated strategy” to block Taiwan from joining international organizations.

The article was coauthored by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Chih-chung （吳志中） and National Chung Hsing University’s Graduate Institute of International Politics Chairman Chen Mu-min （陳牧民）.

“China must consider this at a time when many issues have transcended the sovereignty-oriented mindset and require transnational collaboration,” said the article, which was presented by Wu on the final day of the two-day forum, titled “Direct Election of President and Taiwan’s Democratic Development in the Past 20 Years.”

The article said China’s stubborn objection to Taiwan’s participation in the international community might not only cause harm to its international image and hinder its plan of becoming the world’s leading power, but can also be met by growing sentiment that is opposed to China and could damage cross-strait relations.

China should give serious thought to abandoning its outdated mindset and policies to allow Taipei, Beijing and the entire international community to jointly build a future at a time when the welfare and safety of people are threatened by global warming, environmental pollution, the globalization of crime and the emergence of epidemics, the article said.

The article was apparently referring to the WHO’s unprecedented mentioning of the “one China” principle in Taiwan’s invitation to this year’s World Health Assembly （WHA）, which arrived days before the deadline for registering for the forum.

The controversial reference to the “one China” principle was perceived as Beijing’s attempt to step up its pressure on President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） to toe Beijing’s line.

Wu said China has nothing to gain from blocking Taiwan’s participation at the WHO, which focuses mainly on public health issues, as the health of Chinese tourists to Taiwan could also be at risk should an epidemic break out in the nation.

Expressing hopes that Taipei and Beijing could come to an understanding on the matter and jointly strive for a win-win situation, Wu said Taiwan’s participation at the WHO is closely intertwined with the welfare, health and safety of humanity.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
瘋！寶可夢登台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
熊寶貝越式春捲
鮭魚時蔬濃湯
如何挑新鮮鎖管？
省水大作戰
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 China urged to rethink obstructionism


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年8月29日‧星期一‧丙申年七月廿七日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.