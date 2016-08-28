| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》KMT’s Wei wins Hualien by-election

2016-08-28  03:00

PUBLIC SENTIMENT: A senior KMT official said that the DPP’s fanning of populist sentiment in its hunt of the KMT would lead to more electoral defeats for the DPP

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） candidate Wei Chia-hsien （魏嘉賢） yesterday won the Hualien City mayoral by-election, overthrowing the Democratic Progressive Party’s （DPP） rule of the city.

Wei won the by-election against his DPP opponent, Chang Mei-hui （張美慧）, by a comfortable margin, with 17,923 votes to 13,958.

Wei secured 54.17 percent of the vote against Chang’s 42.18 percent, with a voter turnout of 40.87 percent.

Wei declared victory about 80 minutes after ballot counting began at 4pm, thanking supporters in an emotional speech.

“I will dedicate myself over the next two years and four months. I will prove myself to voters,” Wei said. “I will serve all residents with utmost sincerity to make Hualien a city of warmth, a city that residents can be proud of.”

KMT Secretary-General Mo Tien-hu （莫天虎） expressed gratitude to voters at a post-election news conference, saying the KMT’s victory was an indicator of the public’s feelings toward the DPP government.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee director Chow Chi-wai （周志偉） said the fact that Wei was able to win the election, despite the DPP’s “mudslinging and use of government resources” during the campaign, indicated that the public was dissatisfied with the DPP government.

“The DPP has to learn its lesson from the election’s result. Its control of the legislature and the central government does not allow it to abuse its power,” Chow said.

“If the DPP cannot refrain from ideological manipulation or the fanning of populist sentiment in hunting down the KMT, it will suffer more defeats in coming elections,” Chow said.

Chang congratulated Wei and encouraged him to continue late Hualien Mayor Tien Chih-hsuan’s （田智宣） unfinished work to improve residents’ well-being.

“Although I lost the election, I will serve the city in any capacity to continue Tien’s legacy,” Chang said.

Chang was the wife of Tien, who died of lung cancer on May 29. The by-election was held to fill the opening left by his death.

Tien won the Hualien mayoral election in 2014 with 62.15 percent of the vote.

DPP spokesman Wang Min-sheng （王閔生） said the party humbly accepted the defeat and congratulated Wei on his victory.

“Although the election’s result is disappointing, the DPP will not depart from its ideals of integrity and diligence, and it will continue to carry out reform in Hualien,” Wang said.

Yesterday’s by-election was the second local election since President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） assumed office on May 20.

A by-election for mayor of Changhua County’s Tianwei Township （田尾） was held on July 23, which the incumbent KMT won.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Hualien City mayoral candidate Wei Chia-hsien, right, claims victory in yesterday’s by-election. Photo: Wang Chun-chi, Taipei Times

    Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Hualien City mayoral candidate Wei Chia-hsien, right, claims victory in yesterday’s by-election. Photo: Wang Chun-chi, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
瘋！寶可夢登台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
烤雞枕頭PIZZA
超可愛‧貓肉球甜湯
變身烘豆達人
鐵衣架妙用多
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》KMT’s Wei wins Hualien by-election


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年8月28日‧星期日‧丙申年七月廿六日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.