《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Universiade might replace group over video backlash
By Sean Lin / Staff reporter
The Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee might replace local hip-hop trio Jiu Yi Yi （玖壹壹） as the spokespersons for the sporting event, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） said yesterday, after the group sparked backlashes at home and overseas over a music video that has been criticized as offensive toward several religions.
Ko made the remark in response to reporters’ questions over whether the city government would dismiss the group, who agreed to be the face of the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade for free.
Ko initially said the committee had not made any plans to replace Jiu Yi Yi, adding: “If something went wrong, just correct it.”
When asked how the city would cope with the negative feedback the group has triggered in Malaysia, Ko said the committee would consider replacing the group.
“We will have more discussions about this matter. I do not think knee-jerk reactions are necessary,” he added.
In a recently released music video for a song titled Oh My God, the three Jiu Yi Yi members are seen dressed up as the Prophet Mohammed, Buddhist monk Xuanzang （玄奘） and a Taoist monk.
Malaysian rapper Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee （黃明志）, and who is a collaborator of the group, wrote the song and portrayed Jesus Christ in the video.
In the video, “Mohammed” swaggers about several locations in Malaysia, including a mosque, carrying a rifle.
The four dressed as religious figures later indulge themselves with alcohol and a game of poker, during which they have an argument, prompting “Mohammed” to point his rifle at the others.
The video triggered an outpouring of online criticism almost immediately after its release, with many netizens calling the group “ignorant.”
Citing the Charlie Hebdo shootings in Paris last year, Christopher Hall said in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel Dream Lucid that the video could irritate religious extremists and make Taiwan a target of terrorist attacks.
The video has also drawn fire from Malaysian authorities.
Malaysian police on Sunday last week remanded Namewee into custody for questioning over his “intent to insult a religion.”
Jiu Yi Yi, which in Chinese means “911,” posted a video on Facebook in response to the controversy, saying they were approached by Wee to collaborate on the song, adding that the creative direction of the video and song’s lyrics were Wee’s alone.
The song’s message is about four religions living together in peace, the group said.
However, the group did not apologize for stirring up controversy, as many people had demanded, saying that netizens who criticized them had no knowledge of what had occurred and that the negative feedback only made them more determined to continue writing new songs.
The group has created a song for the Universiade, which they performed in front of Taipei City Hall last week to promote the event.
Jiu Yi Yi was nominated for best singing group at this year’s Golden Melody Awards.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 病父住院他攔護士 撕褲掐脖性侵
- 自由談》美國人送給小英的大禮
- 南韓第5大財團 樂天擁日韓兩職棒隊
- 批北一女生沒讓座「該做雞」貼文婦人遭肉搜被譙翻
- 待轉區突出危險 位置將退縮
- 美大選民調 希拉蕊支持度首過半
- 松柏港硬體弱 將花1.7億升級
- 美媒揪防守缺陷 哈登隊友照挺他
- 亞泥要在關西復礦炸山 環團憂毀掉台三線
- 八點檔？ 竹崎鄉長開庭自爆偷吃
- 花蓮市長補選今投票 決勝終點戰 藍綠大拚場
- 頭城鎮地賣郵局案 代表會決議保留
- 手傷動刀 小曹本季報銷
- 《觀察筆記》濱線的聯想
- 土地未整合 草湳濕地美景止步
- 財劃法修正下月出爐 減債怠惰祭重罰
- 重磅接機粉絲 非張銘煌莫屬
- 手遊讓玩家玩整形 澳洲兒福團體疾呼快下架
- 執政100天》國民黨：讓人民四大幻滅 總統府：檢討改進續改革
- 紀念校狗小皮 深澳國小炭狗報到
- 開朗變省話 戴資穎入境快閃
- 台灣國際競技龍舟賽 今福鹿溪登場
- 數百機車占路搶抓暴鯉龍 駕駛怒飆粗口
- 兒子脫險 龍千玉感謝大家集氣
- 打傷急診護理師 一家5口被訴
- 誰的地？蔡家蓋飯店 富邦金獨董砲轟
- 甲子園熱血 羅力激發洪荒之力
- 修女癱坐路旁 成義國強震代表照
- Oh My God踩宗教地雷 玖壹壹滅火切割
- 朋友報金喜 陳葦綾反應爆笑
- 「我們不在意」加拿大性別友善廁所大受好評
- 6月缺電危機 郝明義質疑是台電歲修造成
- 大士爺祭落幕 民眾反映不方便
- 強哥節稅搶當好人 安柏怒嗆加倍償還
- 遊覽車禁入哈瑪星 9月起取締
- 中職》進帳生涯首轟 郭峻偉要將紀念球送球迷
- 北高新地標 橋頭院檢9月成立
- 九月四日泳渡日月潭 20718人挑戰
- 恆春鬼月驚現浮屍？ 警搶救後才知是...
- 熱銷案強打廣告吸客 讓利+低自備 熱銷保證
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Universiade might replace group over video backlash
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email