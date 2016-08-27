《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Guansi residents protest mining
DISASTER IN THE MAKING: One resident said 280m-tall piles of rocks from mining posed a landslide risk, with residents fearing the town would end up like Siaolin
By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter
Residents of Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township （關西） yesterday rallied in front of the Executive Yuan in Taipei to protest a plan to resume operations at a quarry in the township, saying decades of mining had depleted the environment, and demanding that the Cabinet amend mining laws.
Dozens of residents, joined by environmentalists and lawmakers, braved the sun and protested a plan by Asia Cement Co to reopen a quarry in the township.
Asia Cement ran the quarry for 43 years until 2013, one year before the government banned mining in western Taiwan in 2014, but the Hsinchu County Government lifted the ban in 2013.
Asia Cement and two individuals, Lo Ching-jen （羅慶仁） and Lo Ching-chiang （羅慶江）, last year filed three proposals covering separate mining areas totaling 81.57 hectares, which was the first attempt to resume mining operations in western Taiwan, sparking protests from residents.
The Environmental Protection Administration’s Environmental Impact Assessment Committee decided that the three proposals should be considered as a whole and undergo second-phase reviews, in which more stringent requirements apply.
However, just before the decision was to be formally adopted, Asia Cement withdrew its application, and the other two applicants voluntarily reduced planned mining areas to 46.9 hectares in an apparent bid to avoid the second-phase reviews, as all development larger than 50 hectares is legally required to undergo a second-phase assessment.
Following the miners’ actions, the committee restarted first-phase reviews, which environmentalists said was due to former administration minister Wei Kuo-yen’s （魏國彥） intervention.
The first meeting of the new round of reviews was scheduled to begin yesterday, and protesters urged the government to revise the environmental review system to prevent miners from exploiting the system.
They also called for an overhaul of the Mining Act （礦業法）, which they said lacks clear criteria for mining deregulation and does not include public participation.
“What are the criteria for establishing and abolishing mineral reserves? Did the Hsinchu County Government lift the mining ban just because it wanted to?” Wild at Heart Legal Defense Association secretary-general Hsieh Meng-yu （謝孟羽） said.
“Residents were kept in the dark about the mining plans until the administration was to review them. They were excluded from the decisionmaking process and were not even given a chance to express their opinions,” Hsieh said.
The mining area is 300m from local communities, with blasting and highly alkaline mining debris contaminating the environment, but Asia Cement did nothing to remove the debris after operations ended, resident Lo Cheng-hung （羅政宏） said.
“Residents collect rainwater to cook, because water [from other sources] is unsafe,” Lo said.
“Waste rocks were piled up to 280m high and left abandoned. We are worried that the township will become another Siaolin Village （小林） [in Kaohsiung, which was destroyed by massive landslides caused by Typhoon Morakot in 2009],” Lo said.
The nation’s cement market is oversupplied, and 25 percent of cement produced in 2014 was exported, suggesting mining should be reduced, Citizens of the Earth researcher Pan Cheng-cheng （潘正正） said.
The demonstrators called on the government to extend administration Minister Lee Ying-yuan’s （李應元） pledge to phase out mining in national parks to other sensitive areas.
In response, a Bureau of Mines official said mining development is necessary, as the nation uses 15 million tonnes of cement every year, but he was noncommittal about the oversupply issue.
The official said the bureau would cooperate with the administration to draft an overall development plan for the nation’s cement industry by the end of this year.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 涉洗錢 巴拿馬查兆豐銀分行
- 黑心油案// 強冠董事長二審判22年 罰1.2億
- 解讀新聞》唐鳳入閣 激勵台灣年輕世代
- 林萬億：新舊制兼具軍公教月退偏高 必須處理
- 林全下令 專案金檢兆豐銀紐約、巴拿馬分行
- 帶出上百職棒球員 台灣傳奇總教頭驚傳逝世
- 天氣要變涼了！ 週日首波冷空氣南下
- 《綠活，舒心。》
- 日本前外相 角逐民進黨魁
- 活得像彩虹 肌萎林宜萱當志工
- 威力彩頭獎 1注獨得9.6億
- 大家談
- 北市府抗告被駁回 大巨蛋部份復工確定
- 偷開偵防車抓回落跑2嫌
- 嘉義買凶殺警案開庭 王焜弘大爆離婚4內幕
- 富邦出手留人？ 義大轉念簽下李宗賢
- 5款藥停產 食藥署新增4項止痛藥
- 殷仔20球練臂成效 看今天
- 產能滿載 華映總座：訂單看到年底
- 《基隆》固定測速照相桿 逾7成「無路用」
- 力行、慈峰產業道險惡 南投縣長：將爭經費改善
- 《頂級珠寶展》1
- 竹市》迎虎年新生 闖關激發猛虎勇氣
- 8萬戶社宅 78％落在北北基桃
- 2歲女兒遇襲 勇母力搏袋鼠
- 叩警嗆抓不到 蠢被套話
- 公益待用票 六藝劇團揪愛心
- 馬頭山蓋掩埋場 自救會再槓市府
- 大王又4安 助猿扳倒兄弟
- 高鐵區養生館變「色」 竹警3週掃蕩17件
- 魏嘉賢選前之夜 洪秀柱「打響」藍軍聲勢
- 「許厝」家長拒遷校 縣長:先考量學童健康
- 微小說 天使的煩惱
- KYMCO Like 125 復古時尚登場
- 陳沂：玖壹壹沒有惡意，只是無知罷了
- 沙鹿火車站西站路燈不亮 民眾摸黑
- 配備有問題？ 24歲男溯溪摔破頭盔身亡
- 安心亞扮鬼想搞笑 自許當台版吳君如
- 簽約金水漲船高／林益全：好事一樁
- 傻瓜無誤！他3年砸500萬 在家鄉辦國際龍舟賽
- 竹市》1.3萬人眾街普 北門封街擺桌
- 阿富汗美大學遇襲 至少16死
- 睡覺不是浪費生命 德國研究：可以「重啟」大腦
- 竹東垃圾亂丟包 還拆禁丟公告牌
- 推西拉雅人文 口埤實小備妥族語教材
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Guansi residents protest mining
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email