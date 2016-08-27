| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Possible judicial pick challenged

2016-08-27  03:00

TIME SERVED: National Taiwan University law professor Chen Chih-lung said that Hsu Tzong-li had an eight-year term and the Constitution prohibits an additional term

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Legal experts yesterday said that the Constitution bars former grand justice Hsu Tzong-li （許宗力） from heading the Judicial Yuan, following reports that President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） was considering nominating him for the position.

National Taiwan University professor of law Chen Chih-lung （陳志龍） said that Hsu served as a grand justice from 2003 to 2011 — a mandated eight-year term — and an amendment to the Constitution prohibits an additional term.

In the Additional Articles of the Constitution, Article 5 says: “Each grand justice of the Judicial Yuan shall serve a term of eight years, independent of the order of appointment to office, and shall not serve consecutive terms. The grand justices serving as president and vice president of the Judicial Yuan shall not enjoy the guarantee of an eight-year term.”

“That article was part of an amendment to prevent grand justices from bowing to the wishes of political figures when making constitutional interpretations,” Chen said. “Hsu’s appointment to serve as a grand justice again is unconstitutional and it would be an international joke.”

The amendment says that the Judicial Yuan has 15 grand justices, while the president and vice president of the body are to be selected from among them, being “nominated and, with the consent of the Legislative Yuan, appointed by the president of the Republic” of China.

Presidential Office officials said they have consulted legal experts regarding the issue.

The appointment would be legal and there would be no breach of the Constitution in nominating Hsu, the officials said.

Hsu would be “reappointed,” not “serving consecutive terms,” which are two different concepts, they said.

Hsu was not continuing as a grand justice to serve for another term, because he retired from the post, the officials said. Academics and experts on constitutional law were consulted and they concurred that the move would not be a breach of Article 5, therefore the government will go ahead with Hsu’s nomination.

Tsai has faced a number of obstacles filling the Judicial Yuan’s presidency and No. 2 post, with her first picks, Public Functionary Disciplinary Sanction Commission Chief Commissioner Hsieh Wen-ting （謝文定） and Judicial Yuan Secretary-General Lin Chin-fang （林錦芳） withdrawing over past controversies.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Former grand justice Hsu Tzong-li is pictured in an undated photograph. Legal experts yesterday challenged his eligibility for possible nomination as head of the Judicial Yuan  Photo: Lo Pei-der, Taipei Times

    Former grand justice Hsu Tzong-li is pictured in an undated photograph. Legal experts yesterday challenged his eligibility for possible nomination as head of the Judicial Yuan  Photo: Lo Pei-der, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
兆豐案滾雪球
瘋！寶可夢登台
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
口水雞拉皮
椰乳布丁水果塔
達人教你挑選酪梨
保鮮膜Q&A
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》Possible judicial pick challenged


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2016年8月27日‧星期六‧丙申年七月廿五日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2016 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.