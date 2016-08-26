《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Programming expert to join Executive Yuan
OPEN GOVERNMENT: Audrey Tang is to assist in building communication platforms to implement government policies, Premier Lin Chuan said
By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter
Premier Lin Chuan （林全） yesterday confirmed that 35-year-old Audrey Tang （唐鳳）, a tech prodigy and former adviser to BenQ and Apple, is to join the Cabinet in October as a minister without portfolio.
Cabinet spokesman Tung Chen-yuan （童振源） first broke the news yesterday morning, which Lin confirmed in the afternoon, when he was asked about the appointment by reporters on the sidelines of the 2016 Taiwan Sustainability Summit in Taipei.
Lin said Tang’s achievements in the digital industry and open government projects have been recognized worldwide.
“Our hope is that by inviting her to join the Executive Yuan team, she could contribute in the said fields. Her role as a minister without portfolio will be different from the others: Instead of participating in drawing up bills, she is expected to assist government agencies in building communication platforms for all kinds of public policies and putting government information to good use,” Lin said.
Tang has been called an Internet prodigy who taught herself computer programming when she was eight.
At 16, she launched a start-up computer company and “retired” at 34. Since then she has been an active member of the open source community and a major contributor to g0v.tw （零時政府）, which seeks to improve transparency in government and dissemination of public information, and vTaiwan, a platform for the government to solicit and integrate public opinion and promote communication.
Tang, who is currently abroad, confirmed the appointment on her Facebook page.
She said that from 2014 to last year, she served as an adviser to the Executive Yuan’s plans in making virtual-world regulations, and is a committee member of the National Development Council’s open data advisory committee and of the 12-year education course development committee.
“I have also been collaborating with the French ministries of foreign affairs and economy, Paris’ city government and Madrid’s city government on digital governance,” Tang said on Facebook.
She said that after becoming a member of the Cabinet, she expects to be “a civil servant of civil servants, that is, through the use of digital technologies and systems, to assist the government in solving problems and to enhance communication and cooperation between government agencies and civil technology and community,” she said.
“My presence [in the government] will not be for certain communities to have easy access to the administration, nor will it be for ‘policy announcements’ on the Internet. Rather, it will be a ‘channel’ for the better combination of wisdom and power,” she added.
Tang’s appointment will not only significantly lower the average age of the Cabinet, which has been criticized for being too old, but also mark a milestone for gender equality. Tang was born male and did not change her gender and name until 2005.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 涉洗錢 巴拿馬查兆豐銀分行
- 黑心油案// 強冠董事長二審判22年 罰1.2億
- 解讀新聞》唐鳳入閣 激勵台灣年輕世代
- 林萬億：新舊制兼具軍公教月退偏高 必須處理
- 林全下令 專案金檢兆豐銀紐約、巴拿馬分行
- 東京奧運以「台灣」出戰？ 日網站連署人數破7成
- 上學被圍毆想自殺...天才唐鳳活出自我 1人辯倒全場
- 《雷神3》導演每天都想辭職...原因索爾老婆也認可
- NBA》易建聯簽約細節曝光！全額激勵獎金這樣拿
- 美桌遊「親愛領袖」 玩家扮演金正恩及其幕僚
- 屏縣家庭可支配所得 成長到73.5萬
- 拘留5天看透許多事 黃明志獲釋想抓皮卡丘
- 《頂級珠寶展》2
- 梅克爾訪中歐 捷克總統：不要將難民責任轉嫁他國
- 林志玲終於硬起來了！ 9字嗆爆陳冠希
- 我堅持「國機國造」 義教練機降價近2百億求售
- 小男友為看格鬥賽放天后鴿子 翹臀珍怒提分手
- 跨境電商年銷售48萬 就須繳稅
- 以為扮女裝掀女裙就沒事？這男子扮女裝做.....
- 《人氣鞋 黑白時尚》街頭潮鞋
- 白米傳愛連9年 6企業家捐款響應
- 不捨7歲童扛家務 善心物資湧入
- 新台幣收31.672元 小貶0.2分
- 鏗鏘集》找到錢就會找到人
- 北投公園為何是抓寶聖地？ 鄉民實戰24小時發現原因
- 多倫多怪客持十字弓攻擊 3人遭射死！
- 天下第一班長庹宗華交棒趙駿亞 － 威廉光屁屁不夠看 票房破億露6片
- 提升室內空品 將列管娛樂場所
- 5款藥停產 食藥署新增4項止痛藥
- 《頂級珠寶展》1
- 自由廣場》賺錢一條龍 賠錢一條蟲
- 南投受扶助家庭創新高 凸顯景氣低迷問題
- 台灣首座高架輕量單軌 先推綠藍2線
- 雄影選映台日導演早期創作
- 台股收盤上漲16.25點 報9131.72點
- 男酒駕辯事故後才飲酒 警方事後實測當場打臉
- 自由廣場》倒貼賭團 願賭服輸
- 步姊秀辣照 罩杯激增比臉大
- 小英不滿意度攀升 徐永明指原因在「政策混亂」
- 中市優化公車站體開放認養 進行創意設計
- 酒駕男遇臨檢霸氣丟金鍊 飆血糖吵要找爸
- 桌球》對福原愛下禁婚令？日本桌協回應了...
- 恐怖情人！ 追到女友老家丟刀 恐嚇綁架她兒子
- 小表弟「超狂藥包」大如抱枕 網友大笑：可吃到18歲
- 寶可夢變這樣… 網友推爆：以後化學不會被當了！
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Programming expert to join Executive Yuan
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email