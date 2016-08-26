《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Cabinet mulls NT$340bn stimulus plan
INVESTMENT: A National Development Council plan calls for the government to take the lead by boosting public investment to encourage the private sector to follow suit
By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer
The Executive Yuan yesterday said it plans to earmark NT$340 billion （US$10.7 billion） for a stimulus package to spur economic growth, with an emphasis on boosting government investment in state-owned businesses and projects.
The National Development Council （NDC） suggested that the Cabinet focus on ameliorating the nation’s investment environment, encourage private investment, step up investment in state-owned businesses and reinforce digital innovations as the main staples of its stimulus plan.
Premier Lin Chuan （林全） said the government must take the lead by increasing investments in public projects and state-owned businesses to encourage the private sector to follow suit.
NDC Deputy Director Kung Ming-hsin （龔明鑫） said the council is unable, at this time, to provide estimates on how much the stimulus would contribute to GDP growth, but should the Executive Yuan approve the plan, immediate policies would include a two-year waiver on rent for land in industrial zones and a stable rent policy for science parks.
The rent waiver will be applicable to the Changbin Industrial Park, the Southern Taiwan Science Park, the Heping Industrial Park in Hualien, the Shihliou area （石榴） of Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park and recently developed areas in the Yunlin Offshore Industrial Park, Kung said, adding that the lease must not be less than six months.
The government is also looking to lower the rent in science parks by an average of 8.99 percent, he said.
The policy aims to help solve common problems confronting industries, including land shortage by focusing on renting instead of selling land in industrial zones and science parks, provide stable power sources via renewable resources, upgrade existing pipelines and promote reusable water resources, Kung said.
The Executive Yuan plans to increase the capacity of the power generation units at the Datan Power Plant in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District （觀音）, expand and upgrade components at the Shenao Harbor power plant and boost hydroelectric power generation at the Liyutan Dam （鯉魚潭） as part of its increased investment in state-owned businesses, Kung said, adding that the upgrades to Datan power plant alone would cost NT$110 billion.
Other investments in state-owned enterprises or public projects include the establishment of a military port in Keelung City, a container terminal on the west coast, more warehouses for logistics, promotion of solar power generation, investment in 5G networks and reinforcing key facilities at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Kung said.
The stimulus plan aims to build a solid foundation for digital innovation, including ramping up broadband and Wi-Fi connections in campuses, ensuring that rural areas also enjoy basic Internet facilities, helping the government transition into a digital environment and offering aid to corporations for them to do the same, Kung said.
As for providing incentives for increased private sector investment, Kung said the government would encourage corporations to invest in new equipment, participate in the government’s plan for to promote “five innovative industries,” bolster tourism development and promote cultural-creative industries.
The “five innovative industries” is an overall plan laid out by President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） during her election campaign, with promises to invest in “green” energy, an “Asian Silicon valley,” national defense, biotechnology and medicinem and Industry 4.0 to enhances Taiwan’s competitive edge.
