《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Court upholds ruling to end work halt on Dome

2016-08-26 03:00

NOT ITS RESPONSIBILITY: A Supreme Administrative Court spokesman said that Taipei was disputing the ruling as a whole, which led to the appeal’s dismissal

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Supreme Administrative Court yesterday upheld a ruling by the Taipei High Administrative Court that said the Taipei City Government should lift a work suspension order on the Taipei Dome complex to allow project contractor Farglory Group （遠雄集團） to resolve public safety issues surrounding the beleaguered build-operate-transfer project.

The city government on Aug. 2 filed a counter-appeal over conflicting interpretations it and Farglory had with the High Administrative Court’s ruling.

The city said Farglory must deliver work plans to the Department of Urban Development for review before it could work at the site, citing the Building Act （建築法） and the Taipei Building Management Bylaw （台北市建築管理自治條例）, while Farglory said that it could resume work after notifying the department.

Supreme Administrative Court spokesman Shen Ying-nan （沈應南） yesterday said the city’s appeal was rejected because the court did not see any problem with the High Administrative Court’s ruling.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲） said that the city disputed the ruling so the administrative court would clarify the situation.

However, Shen said that by filing a dispute, the city was disputing the ruling as a whole, adding that this led to the rejection of the appeal.

He said it is not the courts’ responsibility to determine issues with the project that need to be addressed, but did not say why the administrative court did not adjudicate on what should be done before Farglory could resume work.

Taipei Construction Management Office vice chief engineer Yu Chi-hsueh （虞積學） said that Farglory has delivered seven plans for review, but refused to comply when asked to sign the documents, which brought the review process to a stalemate.

