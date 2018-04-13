《這一步，春夏新浪頭》7

2018-04-13

記者王瀅娟／台北報導

精靈鞋 Loewe Sneaker Dinosaur

另外這雙因鞋頭上翹而獲得「精靈鞋」別名的運動鞋，創作靈感源自摩洛哥鞋，不僅鞋頭有一片編織皮革，鞋身也有皮革編織，洋溢濃厚的民族風情，這是Loewe春夏推出的Sneaker Dinosaur，這雙鞋顛覆了我們對運動鞋的認知，就跟現今不復存在的恐龍一樣。

圖片提供／Loewe

  • Loewe海軍藍麂皮Sneaker Dinosaur高筒運動鞋，24,000元。

  • Loewe多色麂皮拼接Sneaker Dinosaur運動鞋，22,000元。

  • Loewe金色麂皮Sneaker Dinosaur運動鞋，22,000元。

  • Loewe紫色麂皮Sneaker Dinosaur運動鞋，22,000元。

  • Loewe蟒蛇皮拼接Sneaker Dinosaur運動鞋，65,000元。

  • Loewe Sneaker Dinosaur運動鞋搭配拼接的洋裝也很好看。

  • Loewe綠色麂皮Sneaker Dinosaur高筒運動鞋，24,000元。

  • Loewe春夏推出Sneaker Dinosaur運動鞋，顛覆對運動鞋的想像。

